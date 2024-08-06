Gerald Santos takes a swipe at former abuser

Coming right on the heels of Sandro Muhlach’s alleged abuse involving two independent contractors, singer Gerald Santos revealed that he was once in a similar situation years ago.

Santos’ revelation came via a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Monday, 6 August, where he narrated his experience.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa ‘yo, ang kapal ng mukha mo. Pinapasa-Diyos na kita. Kaya po ako nagsasalita dahil ako po ay may sariling karanasan, katulad nito na nangyari kay Mr. Sandro Muhlach (All I can say to you is that you have a lot of nerve. I’ve left it to God. The reason I’m speaking out is that I have my own experience, similar to what happened to Mr. Sandro Muhlach,” he said, referring to his abuser whom he did not name.