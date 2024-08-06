Gerald Santos takes a swipe at former abuser

Coming right on the heels of Sandro Muhlach’s alleged abuse involving two independent contractors, singer Gerald Santos revealed that he was once in a similar situation years ago.
Santos’ revelation came via a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Monday, 6 August, where he narrated his experience.
“Ang masasabi ko lang sa ‘yo, ang kapal ng mukha mo. Pinapasa-Diyos na kita. Kaya po ako nagsasalita dahil ako po ay may sariling karanasan, katulad nito na nangyari kay Mr. Sandro Muhlach (All I can say to you is that you have a lot of nerve. I’ve left it to God. The reason I’m speaking out is that I have my own experience, similar to what happened to Mr. Sandro Muhlach,” he said, referring to his abuser whom he did not name.
He cited his reason for coming out as being a victim of abuse.
“Gusto kong sabihin sa inyo ‘yung aking naging karanasan to raise awareness sa lahat ng mga baguhang artists (I want to share my experience to raise awareness among all emerging artists),” he said.
Fans of Santos showed their support for the singer and want him to receive the justice he deserves.
“Sana maibigay ang hustisya sa lahat ng mga naabuso nga mga taong gumagawa nito. Kung noon na walang boses/socmed, ngayon na meron na, may ibang tao ang gagawa para makamit ang hustisya. Ipinagdarasal ko talaga ‘yan na sana wala ng pangyaring ganyan ulit hindi lang sa showbiz industry (I hope justice is served for all those who have been abused by people who do such things. Back when there were no voices or social media, things were different, but now that we have these platforms, others will take action to achieve justice. I really pray that such things will not happen again, not just in the showbiz industry),” Santos said.
Guy steals a kiss from Vin Abrenica
A video of Vin Abrenica’s performance has gone viral, and it’s for a good reason.
During the performance, an unidentified man stole a kiss while Abrenica was singing. Surrounded mainly by female fans, Abrenica was performing Juan dela Cruz’s hit song “No Touch” when a man in a yellow shirt approached him and planted a kiss.
From the video, it’s clear that Abrenica was taken aback by the unwanted gesture. The police escorts around Abrenica were also surprised by the man’s audacity.
Kim-Pau fans excited about upcoming movie
Kim-Pau fans of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are rejoicing after learning that their idols are finally working together on a movie.
An excited fan said, “Wow, bongga! Excited much!”
Another supporter said: “Uuwi na ako para makapanood lang ng movie nyo. sarap mainlove (I’ll go home just to watch your movie. It’s great to fall in love.”
Chiu and Avelino rocked the audience during their performance at the ASAP Natin ‘To California episode last weekend. The two received enthusiastic cheers when they performed a duet.
Chiu and Avelino first paired up in Linlang and then in the Pinoy adaptation of the hit Korean series What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.