G22 IS LIMITLESS

G22, the “Female Alphas of P-pop,” is a girl group known for its fierce looks, empowering songs and impeccable vocals. The group’s journey as Acer’s new ambassador has been a learning experience, and they look forward to endless possibilities as they continue to collaborate with the brand.

In their Acer Ambassadors Mission video for Acer Day 2024, G22 -- composed of AJ, Alfea and Jaz -- is seen at different stages of their lives and careers. From working hard and overcoming self-doubt to proudly representing Acer with hopes of boundless possibilities, G22 has experienced it all and emerged victorious and empowered.

“We are super thankful to Acer for giving us this opportunity to perform with SB19 and Sandara Park, especially with her iconic song ‘In or Out,’ which was a big part of our childhood,” says G22 member Alfea.

The trio also mentioned that they do not compare themselves to other P-pop groups who are also making a name for themselves.

“We are here as a team, not to compete. We are here to uplift P-pop,” AJ said.

The video, which will be released soon, will highlight G22’s leadership qualities and how they inspire people through their music. More importantly, it will tell the story of how Acer’s AI technology has played a crucial role in their growth and transformation.

G22 made its official debut on 25 February 2022, with their first single, “Bang.” The group has since released six original songs and a rendition of Dionela’s “Musika.” Acer is G22’s first major ambassadorship, and through the brand, G22 hopes to open more doors for themselves.

Acer Day 2024’s theme is “Al’m Limitless.” It encourages consumers and users like G22 to discover the latest Acer AI-powered products, all designed to enhance the user experience and unlock untapped potential. As part of Acer Day 2024, G22 also unveiled a new track called “Limitless,” composed by PABLO from SB19 and produced by RADKIDZ.