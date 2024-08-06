Filinvest Land launches new resort-inspired condo dev't in Bacoor

Multi-awarded and full-range property developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) is all set to unveil its latest and most exciting development in the City of Bacoor, Cavite.

FLI expands its footprint with a new resort-styled condo community called Sydney Oasis. Under the Aspire by Filinvest brand, Sydney Oasis is set to offer a daily vacation-like atmosphere in a place where vibrant greenery meets modern living. Inspired by the famous Sydney Harbor, this mid-rise enclave is designed to replicate the tranquil lifestyle and seamless accessibility of the coastal Australian city.

Sydney Oasis is strategically located near CAVITEX and E. Aguinaldo Highway, where various essential establishments and transport hubs are within easy reach. It features functional and spacious units, abundant greenery throughout the amenity areas, and a uniquely designed building that evokes the waves along Sydney Harbor's coastline. At the front of the development is a built-in retail strip that offers doorstep products and services for enhanced convenience.

“With Sydney Oasis, we aim to set a new standard of resort-style living that will fulfill the needs and aspirations of upwardly mobile home seekers in Bacoor,” says Aven Valderrama, FLI First Vice President & Regional General Manager for NCR MRB and Housing. “As one of the country’s most trusted developers, we will continue to build the Filipino dream by making quality homes and lifestyles accessible to people in all stages of life.”

Adding to the company’s portfolio in Bacoor, Sydney Oasis is another testament to this commitment as it offers a coveted lifestyle and rewarding investment opportunity in the heart of Cavite.