Filinvest Land launches new resort-inspired Bacoor condo dev’t

Multi-awarded full-range property developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) is set to unveil its latest development in the city of Bacoor, Cavite.

FLI expands its footprint with a new resort-styled condo community called Sydney Oasis. Under Filinvest’s Aspire brand, Sydney Oasis will offer a vacation-like atmosphere in a place where vibrant greenery meets modern living.

Inspired by the famed Sydney Harbor, this mid-rise enclave is designed to replicate the tranquil lifestyle and seamless accessibility of the coastal Australian city.

Strategically located

Sydney Oasis is strategically located near CAVITEX and E. Aguinaldo Highway, where various essential establishments and transport hubs are within easy reach.

It features functional and spacious units, abundant greenery throughout the amenity areas, and a uniquely designed building that evokes the waves along Sydney Harbor's coastline.

At the front of the development is a built-in retail strip that offers doorstep products and services for enhanced convenience.

Resort-style living

“With Sydney Oasis, we aim to set a new standard of resort-style living designed to meet the needs and aspirations of upwardly mobile home seekers in Bacoor,” says Aven Valderrama, FLI first vice president and regional general manager for NCR MRB and Housing.