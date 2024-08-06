​Farmers’ Weekend Market debuts at Naga mall

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday reported that it has partnered with LCC Mall to bring farm-fresh produce directly from agrarian reform beneficiaries to your shopping cart every Saturday and Sunday where they launched LCC Weekend Market in Naga City.

“We are excited to bridge the gap between our local farmers and the community through this vibrant weekend market,” Renato Bequillo, DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer, said.

“This initiative not only offers customers the freshest produce but also provides crucial support to our hardworking farmers,” he added.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the LCC Weekend Market coincides with the much-anticipated Peñafrancia Festival, which continues through September. The market offers farmers a prime retail space to showcase their harvests directly to consumers, fostering a sustainable connection between local agriculture and the community.

This effort is part of DAR’s ongoing mission to create viable sales channels for agrarian reform beneficiaries. Similar markets have been successfully launched at the Philippine National Police Provincial Headquarters and SM Mall in Naga City, with the 9th Infantry “Spear” Division of the Philippine Army also recently signing a marketing agreement to further support this cause.

“This market is a fantastic opportunity for Naga City shoppers to access fresh, local goods while playing a part in uplifting our farming community,” Bequillo said.

As the market opens, visitors can look forward to a bountiful selection of fresh produce, knowing their purchases are making a difference. Visit the LCC Weekend Market every Saturday and Sunday morning for the best selection and support local agriculture in the process.