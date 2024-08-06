Empowering women in medicine

Dr. Vivina Chiu, a pediatric nephrologist in Cebu, president of the PMWA and current National Coordinator of the Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA) Western Pacific Regional Office (WESPAC), delivered the inspiring welcome address.

The keynote speaker was none other than lawyer and associate justice of the Sandiganbayan, Geraldine Faith Econg.

The following day, five distinguished lecturers spoke on relevant topics. Manuel Dayrit, MD, professor at Ateneo Center for Research and Innovation, discussed Real World Evidence of Health Systems among member countries. Raul Quillamor, MD, spoke on Strengthening the First 1000 Days: The Maternal Perspective. Ma. Asuncion Silvestre, MD, covered Strengthening the First 1,000 Days: Holistic Infant Care. Marissa Daniels, MD, talked about Preparing the Next Generation of Women Leaders in Medicine. Jean Suzanne Lindo, MD, addressed Women and Climate Change.