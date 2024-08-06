The Philippine Medical Women’s Association (PMWA) is a socio-civic organization of women physicians founded by Dr. Fe del Mundo in 1949. Its primary objectives are to foster closer relationships among women doctors and actively contribute to the betterment of Filipino lives through health and civic services.
The organization, a member country of the Western Pacific Region of the Medical Women’s International Association, recently hosted the Regional Conference and 74th PMWA Annual Convention at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel with the theme “Empowering Women in Medicine Leadership.”
Dr. Vivina Chiu, a pediatric nephrologist in Cebu, president of the PMWA and current National Coordinator of the Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA) Western Pacific Regional Office (WESPAC), delivered the inspiring welcome address.
The keynote speaker was none other than lawyer and associate justice of the Sandiganbayan, Geraldine Faith Econg.
The following day, five distinguished lecturers spoke on relevant topics. Manuel Dayrit, MD, professor at Ateneo Center for Research and Innovation, discussed Real World Evidence of Health Systems among member countries. Raul Quillamor, MD, spoke on Strengthening the First 1000 Days: The Maternal Perspective. Ma. Asuncion Silvestre, MD, covered Strengthening the First 1,000 Days: Holistic Infant Care. Marissa Daniels, MD, talked about Preparing the Next Generation of Women Leaders in Medicine. Jean Suzanne Lindo, MD, addressed Women and Climate Change.
In the evening, guests enjoyed a typical barrio fiesta where each PMWA chapter showcased their regional dances.
The last day featured additional speakers, including Lisa Traboco, MD, who spoke on Innovations in Telemedicine; Desiree Yap, MD, on Gender Disparities in Healthcare; professor. Rachael Wen-Ruei Jeng, MD, on Work-Life Balance; lawyer Gloria Ramos on Toxic Waste Management and Its Effect on the Environment; and Madeline Meldrid Rita Amadora, MD, on Violence Against Women.
There were also panel discussions chaired by Marjorie Cross and Magdalena Simonis (Australia), Cissy Yu and Victoria Wong (Hong Kong), Ma. Minerva Calimag (Philippines) and Bong Ok Kim (South Korea).
As the conference concluded, attendees reflected on the inspiring discussions and collaborations that had occurred. This experience strengthened their dedication to empowering women in medical education and leadership, while fostering a supportive network among members.