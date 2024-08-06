Drydock firm expands operations at Subic Freeport

SUBIC BAY Freeport — Subic Drydock Corporation (SDC) is poised for expansion following a recent visit by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III to the defense industrial site within this premier Freeport.

According to SDC, the company’s capabilities were reinforced by Secretary Austin’s visit, which highlighted the United States’ interest in assessing the industrial capacities of Freeport-based companies.

This assessment is part of a broader initiative to support the modernization of the Philippine military and enhance the maintenance capabilities for ships from partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his visit, Secretary Austin observed SDC’s successful completion of the drydocking and maintenance repairs of the third Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport, the USNS Millinocket.

The 10-year overhaul of the USNS Millinocket involved over 145 work items and 136 change orders, addressing repairs to the underwater hull, habitability, machinery, piping, structural elements, preservation, and electrical and electronic systems.

In addition to the USNS Millinocket, SDC has recently serviced several US Naval ships, including the USS Somerset and the USNS John Ericsson. Notably, last May, they completed repairs on the USNS Puerto Rico, USNS Victorious and USNS Big Horn.

The company has also attended to Philippine Navy ships such as the BRP Ramon Alcaraz, BRP Gregorio Velasquez and BRP Andres Bonifacio in June.

Secretary Austin’s visit underscores the historic opportunities for defense industrial cooperation in the Subic Bay Freeport, reflecting strong ties between the United States, the Philippines, and regional allies.

This visit marks Austin’s 11th trip to the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the US Department of Defense’s commitment to strengthening relationships with allies like Japan and the Philippines.

“This is a really transformative time for our relationship and our alliance here,” Austin remarked. He highlighted several key US initiatives, including a significant $500-million commitment in foreign military financing aimed at further modernizing the Philippine military and coast guard.

SDC, a US-owned and Philippine-registered corporation, has been operating in the Freeport since 2006. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Cabras Marine Corporation and is the only entity in the Freeport with floating drydocks capable of providing a full range of ship repair services.