DOLE sets P28M aid for 1K Maguindanaoans, decommissioned combatants

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday announced a P28 million aid package for 1,000 Maguindanaoans and decommissioned combatants.

Through the DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) in partnership with Gintong Aral Community Development, Inc., over 900 individuals from 287 barangays in Maguindanao del Sur will be given NegoKarts and other viable livelihood projects valued at P27 million.

Each beneficiary will receive tools, equipment, and livelihood materials worth up to P30,000.

DOLE also paid the wages of 300 Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members, amounting to a total of P1,083,000 in Cotabato City for their emergency employment under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

Each beneficiary received P3,610 in wages for their services in community vegetable gardening, poultry house enhancement, and baking training.

DOLE Soccsksargen said that these initiatives, which were implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Employment BARMM, aim to provide long-term support to empower former combatants and contribute to the overall peace and development of the region.