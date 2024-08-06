DOJ task force scores convictions vs 2 CPP-NPA members

The Department of Justice Task Force on Counter-Terrorism I (DOJ-TFCT 1) has announced the conviction of two members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

The Roxas, Mindoro Oriental Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 43, in a decision promulgated on 9 July, 2024, found Arnulfo Aumentado y Torres aka Aryo/Inod and Mary Joyce Lizada y Tapawan aka Louise guilty beyond reasonable doubt of Unauthorized Issuance of Authority to Carry Firearm and Ammunition Outside of Residence and Illegal Transfer/Registration of Firearms.

The Court sentenced both Aumentado and Lizada to one year imprisonment for each crime.

“The period within which they are detained shall be credited in full should they abide by and follow the rules and regulations of the institution where they are continuously detained,” said the Court.

Court records show that on 26 April, 2023, members of the Philippine Army apprehended Aumentado and Lizada in Barangay Santa Teresita, Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro. Authorities recovered from both accused one carbine rifle, a chamber-loaded Intratec submachine gun, one improvised hand grenade, and two blasting caps.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges of Illegal Possession of Improvised Explosive Devices and Class-A light weapons, penalized under Section 3 of PD 1866, as amended by RA 9516, and Section 28(c), in relation to Section 3(t) and 28(e)(1), of RA 10591. However, with the guidance of their legal counsel, both accused eventually entered into a plea-bargain agreement with the prosecution.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla hailed the DOJ TFCT team led by Senior Deputy State Prosecutor (SDSP) Peter L. Ong, Assistant State Prosecutor (ASP) Jenny A. De Castro, Prosecution Attorneys (PAs) Ruth Anne P. Zamora, Lyra Carissa M. Profugo, Roy C. De Vesa, and Michael Elvin T. Tan for their unwavering efforts in prosecuting the case which led to the successful conviction of the accused.

"Terrorism must have no place in society, especially under the present administration's rule where peace and unity reign supreme over violence or hatred. As highlighted by President Marcos in his State of the Nation Address 2024, that extermination was never part of the administration's drug war, it is but fair to extend the same policy in the government's battle against terrorism where justice rules above meaningless fighting," Remulla stressed.