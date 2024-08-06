DOJ issued ILBO against Harry Roque, 11 others

Former Presidential spokesperson, Atty. Harry Roque, and 11 others were issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) in connection to the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

The ILBO was issued against Roque; Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the Porac POGO hub; former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) deputy director general Dennis Cunanan, among others.

“Considering the gravity of the possible charges, as well as the wide media coverage and public attention this has gained over the past months, there is a strong possibility that the above-mentioned nationals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country,” the Department of Justice said in the order.

It added, “Hence, we deem the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against the subject persons in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, travel, and/or whereabouts.”

On the other hand, Roque said he considers the ILBO to be “plain harassment.”

“This political witch hunt is intended to silence me as a critic of this administration and I expect there will up the ante following my call, posted on Facebook, to keep Malacanang drug-free after the damning revelations of eyewitness Cathy Binag,” Roque said in a statement.

The former Malacanang cabinet member also said that he has "no reason" to leave the country, adding,“There is no reason to leave the Philippines. I will face my accusers and answer all allegations related to offshore gaming.”

Roque has been participating in the Senate investigation into the raided POGO hubs after he was said to have helped the Lucky South 99, the raided firm in Porac, reapply for a license and settle their arrears.

The only evidence against him, roque said is that he accompanied Ong for rescheduling of arrears payment and an uncorroborated chart.

When sought for comment, Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters that he cannot yet confirm the ILBO and must still check it.

Clavano stressed that an ILBO is only a “monitoring mechanism.”

He said that it doesn't mean the persons under investigation cannot leave. It only means that Immigration will be alerted if they will leave or enter the country.

The order stated that a precautionary hold departure order will also be filed at the Office of the Executive Judge.

Clavano said this order will prevent the subjects from leaving the country.

--30--