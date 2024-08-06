CHARM by JLopez, MD: Healthy aging is new beauty

Internationally renowned doctor Joel Lopez, MD, is dedicated to helping Filipinos strike a balance between internal health and external allure through healthy aging and regenerative medicine.
“We believe that healthy aging and regenerative medicine go hand in hand,” Dr. Lopez stated at the grand opening of CHARM by Dr. Joel Lopez, MD on 31 July, 2024, at the South Wing Atrium of Greenhills Mall. “Our goal is to empower individuals to embrace the beauty and vitality that come with each passing year.”
According to Dr. Lopez, CHARM—short for Center for Healthy Aging and Regenerative Medicine—integrates aesthetic enhancement with rejuvenation science.
The opening event was attended by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Vice Mayor Angelo Agcaoili, and notable guests including celebrities Carmi Martin, Cory Quirino, and Kata Inocencio.
During the event, Dr. Lopez demonstrated OligoScan, a method for testing mineral levels and detecting heavy metal toxicity. He emphasized the importance of maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well-being as we age, and discussed how regenerative medicine can restore and rejuvenate damaged tissues.
“Our team understands the unique needs of those wishing to age gracefully,” Dr. Lopez said. “We offer personalized solutions to help you look and feel your best at every stage of life.”
Dr. Lopez highlighted that regenerative medicine utilizes the body’s natural healing processes to improve skin appearance, joint function, and overall wellness.
CHARM by Dr. Joel Lopez, MD, located at the Lower Ground Floor, Greenhills Mall, San Juan, combines scientific expertise with personalized care to support health and beauty.
Dr. Lopez also serves as Medical Director at Azzolino Chiropractic and Integrative Wellness in San Francisco and Lead Medical Consultant for Renew Youth in Wisconsin. His past roles include Associate Medical Director at San Francisco Preventive Medical Group and Medical Director at Lifecore and European Wellness Center in Manila.