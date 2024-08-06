CHARM by JLopez, MD: Healthy aging is new beauty

Internationally renowned doctor Joel Lopez, MD, is dedicated to helping Filipinos strike a balance between internal health and external allure through healthy aging and regenerative medicine.

“We believe that healthy aging and regenerative medicine go hand in hand,” Dr. Lopez stated at the grand opening of CHARM by Dr. Joel Lopez, MD on 31 July, 2024, at the South Wing Atrium of Greenhills Mall. “Our goal is to empower individuals to embrace the beauty and vitality that come with each passing year.”

According to Dr. Lopez, CHARM—short for Center for Healthy Aging and Regenerative Medicine—integrates aesthetic enhancement with rejuvenation science.

The opening event was attended by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Vice Mayor Angelo Agcaoili, and notable guests including celebrities Carmi Martin, Cory Quirino, and Kata Inocencio.