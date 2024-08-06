CELEBRATE INT’L CAT DAY WITH FREE SERVICES, PET ADOPTIONS AT MEOW-MANIA

Robinsons Galleria Ortigas celebrates International Cat Day on 8 August, starting at 11 a.m., with a fun event called Meow-Mania. The day will be filled with pet freebies and activities for cats and cat lovers to enjoy while raising awareness and appreciation for feline friends.

Cat owners will be happy to know that free services like spay and neuter for 200 cats, anti-rabies vaccinations and vet consultations will be available through Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club’s partnership with the Quezon City Veterinary Department.