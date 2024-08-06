CELEBRATE INT’L CAT DAY WITH FREE SERVICES, PET ADOPTIONS AT MEOW-MANIA

Robinsons Galleria Ortigas celebrates International Cat Day on 8 August, starting at 11 a.m., with a fun event called Meow-Mania. The day will be filled with pet freebies and activities for cats and cat lovers to enjoy while raising awareness and appreciation for feline friends.
Cat owners will be happy to know that free services like spay and neuter for 200 cats, anti-rabies vaccinations and vet consultations will be available through Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club’s partnership with the Quezon City Veterinary Department.
Have you finally decided to be a pet parent? One of Meow-Mania’s main activities is The Gift of Furever Home, a pet adoption program that gives rescued stray animals a second chance of finding permanent and loving homes. Make sure to come over and visit Animal Kingdom Foundation’s booth and check out the adorable cats up for adoption. Who knows? You just might be the purr-fect match.
Furparents will also be able to participate in pet talks focusing on TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate- Return) and Stray Awareness, Benefits of Adopting a Cat and Cat Health and Wellness to be facilitated by renowned veterinarian and TopCat Ambassador Dr. Nielsen Donato. Plus, there will be lots of prizes, giveaways and raffle items up for grabs every hour.
Meow-Mania is one of the many collaborative projects between the Quezon City LGU and Robinsons Malls espousing responsible pet ownership. Follow Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club Facebook page to be updated with the latest pet events and free pet services schedule.