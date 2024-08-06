Caparros powers Maryhill College FC

Maryhill College FC made its presence felt as it dominated the 1st Maryhill Football Cup 2024 over the weekend at the Alcala Sports Complex football field in Lucena City.

Bannered by Levi Caparros, the Marians overcame Balayan FC in the finals, 1-0, to rule the 10U category with Taytay Rizal FC settling for second runner-up honors in this age-group tourney bankrolled by LC Big Mak, Zoleta Tennis Center, Chamsig, GRC, Pacific Mall, and QPLC with Willie Pagsuyuin as donor.

Caparros, a Grade 5 student at Maryhill, was impressive as he scored a hattrick in their 5-0 win over Lucena Warriors and a brace in their 4-0 victory against Lantic United.

The Marians forged a tie with Taytay Rizal FC in their third game, 1-1, but Caparros bounced back as he shone in their 2-0 win over Cainta FC in the semifinals before making a crucial assist to a streaking Prince Daniel Elpa that gave them a 1-nil victory over Balayan FC in the title match.

Caparros also scored a goal when he reinforced Maryhill in the 12U category, much to the delight of coaches Mark Joseph Elpa and Aris Berzuela.

Taytay Rizal RC emerged as champion while Cainta FC and Quezon Islanders FC shared honors after finishing first and second runners-up.

Rounding out the list of winners in this tourney that aims to develop grassroots football in Quezon Province were Gumaca FC (men’s open), Quezon Islanders FC (women’s open), Maryhill College FC (U19), Montalban FC (U17), Quezon Islanders FC (U16), Taytay Rizal FC (U12), and Balayan FC (U8).