BuCor updates 24-year old corrections manual

The Bureau of Corrections announced yesterday the completion of its corrections manual for 2024, introducing substantial improvements from the outdated 2000 manual.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the Bureau of Corrections Manual 2024 is organized into three distinct Books:

Book I: Administration - Drawing heavily from Republic Act 10575, otherwise known as the "Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013," and its Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (RIRR), it offers a comprehensive overview of the BuCor. It details the organizational structure and outlines the qualification standards and administrative policies governing the institution.

Book II: Security and Operation - Updating the procedures of the outdated BuCor Operating Manual 2000, it introduces several key revisions. It refines the admission processes at the Reception and Diagnostics Center and revises the Good Conduct, Loyalty, and Time Allowance based on Section 2 of the RIRR of RA 10592. The Book also incorporates new provisions for online service platforms, such as E-Dalaw, E-Burol, and E-Hearing, which are currently being implemented. Catapang explained that a new section on crafting contingency plans has also been added to Book II, and the PDL Saving Program, which includes a cashless policy, is a notable highlight. Additionally, Book II provides a detailed organizational structure for the Office of the Prison and Penal Farms (OPPF), specifying the roles and functions of various offices within the prison and penal farms operations.

Book III: Reformation - Focusing on the reformation and reintegration of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL), it elaborates on the programs and initiatives designed to support their rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society.

“These improvements mark a significant advancement in BuCor's approach, reflecting a commitment to modernization and strengthened management practices within our corrections facilities that will guide our corrections officers and personnel,” Catapang said.