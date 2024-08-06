Apolinario adjusting well in Mexico City

Dave Apolinario seems to be adjusting well to the local conditions in Mexico City just a few days before his quest to become a world flyweight champion.

The Filipino southpaw arrived there on Sunday accompanied by his support group led by promoter JC Mananquil and chief handler Mike Pelayo as well as lead cornerman Ronerex Dalut.

Apolinario battles Mexican Angel Ayala this Friday (Saturday in Manila) at the Restaurante Arroyo for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) 112-lb strap.

Apolinario appears to be doing fine as his weight is on check.

“He is training twice daily since getting here. Once in the morning for jogging and another one during the evening at around the same time he will be fighting,” Mananquil said.

“He is just two pounds over the limit which is good since we won’t be weighing in ‘til the eve of the fight,” Mananquil added.

If triumphant, Apolinario will join stablemate Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran as the Philippines’ reigning world champions.

But bringing home the IBF belt won’t be easy given that he will be fighting on hostile territory and the fact that he arrived there less than a week before the fight.

Another possibility that could arise on fight night will be stamina since Apolinario will be dealing with Mexico City’s 7,350-ft altitude where his conditioning will be put to the test.