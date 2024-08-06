AGAINST ALL ODDS: Bianca, Dottie clash with golf giants in Paris

For the Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan, it’s been a long road from Tokyo to Paris in more ways than one.

The 26-year-old LPGA campaigner said that in the period between the two Olympiads, she has become better. Especially in how she handles herself.

“I’ve learned so much about my game since the Tokyo Games, and about myself and how I handle myself on the golf course,” Pagdanganan shared in a recent interview.

Back in Tokyo, Pagdanganan placed 43rd overall as she played under the shadow of then teammate Yuka Saso who then placed joint ninth.

This time around, Pagdanganan will be the main bet as she tags along 30-year-old Dottie Ardina for the country’s campaign which starts Wednesday at the par-71 Le Golf National.

“I think there’s still a bit of nerves, but at the same time, these are the moments you work towards,” Pagdanganan said.

“They say that pressure is a privilege, and every chance I get, I try to soak it in because you don’t get these opportunities all the time. My level of maturity on the course is better now, and I know how to handle the nerves and perform under pressure.”

She is paired with Spain’s Azahara Munoz and Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux at 11:06 a.m. (around 5 p.m. in Manila).

Ardina, who is debuting in the Games, will tee off at 10:44 a.m., with Finland’s Noora Komulainen and Norway’s Madelene Stavnar.

Two-time major champion Saso will play for her father’s homeland, Japan, and is paired with Australia’s Minjee Lee and Thai Atthaya Thitikul at 11:44 a.m.

Yet the spotlight will be on American defending champion and World No. 1 Nelly Korda who seeks to complete a sweep following Scottie Scheffler’s victory last Sunday.

Korda is paired with former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea and Yin Ruoning of China at 9:55 a.m.

Other notable matchups include Brooke Henderson, Lin Xiyu, and Kim Hyo Joo at 10:11 a.m.; Celine Boutier, Lilia Vu, and Amy Yang at 11:55 a.m.; and Lydia Ko, Miyu Yamashita, and Maja Stark at 12:06 p.m.