AboitizPower backs medical mission for Pampanga town

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) supported the PELCO Cares Program, a medical mission organized by Pampanga Electric Cooperative Inc. II (PELCO II) for Barangay Jose Abad Santos, Guagua Pampanga.

AboitizPower donated vitamins and over-the-counter drugs for hypertension, cholesterol, and diabetes, among other medicines that were requested by the barangay for its residents.

The community expressed their gratitude to AboitizPower and PELCO II for supplementing their access to basic healthcare resources.