A new home of design

The evening also celebrated the achievements of SoFA Interior Design students who, under the guidance of ID faculty, and acclaimed designers and SoFA board members, Ivy and Cynthia Almario, played a pivotal role in designing the new campus. “We want everyone who walks in our campus to draw inspiration from the displays and have the never-ending passion to conceptualize and design,” said Bernadette Raralio, an ID student.

SoFA created a space that reflects the values of their institution while fostering creativity and collaboration. The event featured a ceremony to express gratitude to the brand partners who helped turn this vision into reality. Their support was instrumental in bringing the new campus to life. SoFA’s brand partners for their new campus are Rockwell Land Corporation, TransPhil Real Estate, Symplex Studios, Boysen, Wilcon (Pozzi, Grohe, & Kohler), Rockford (Metal-lite, T&J Orbik, & Ledvance), Team Manila, Philips, Home Mavericks (M Decore & MAV Furniture) and Steelcase.