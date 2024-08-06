A new home of design

SoFA Design Institute, the country’s leading design school, proudly opened its new doors last 26 July at the SoFA Design Institute, 2/F, The Proscenium Retail Row, Rockwell Center, Makati City.
SoFA unveiled its new Rockwell campus with its striking tall glass windows, pristine white walls and inviting warm white lights to a gathering of aspiring and established creatives from various design disciplines.
“We are thrilled to reveal our new campus, marking a significant milestone in Philippine design education,” expressed Amina Aranaz-Alunan, co-founder and president of SoFA Design Institute. “This is our Blank Canvas, symbolizing the new beginnings and limitless possibilities that lie ahead for SoFA and the new breed of design leaders.”
The successful event was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the design community. Designers from the fashion and interior design communities, brand partners, faculty, students and alumni all came together to celebrate this milestone. They were greeted by an artistic display of student works, a collective effort that showcased how the new campus embodies limitless creative possibilities.
The evening also celebrated the achievements of SoFA Interior Design students who, under the guidance of ID faculty, and acclaimed designers and SoFA board members, Ivy and Cynthia Almario, played a pivotal role in designing the new campus. “We want everyone who walks in our campus to draw inspiration from the displays and have the never-ending passion to conceptualize and design,” said Bernadette Raralio, an ID student.
SoFA created a space that reflects the values of their institution while fostering creativity and collaboration. The event featured a ceremony to express gratitude to the brand partners who helped turn this vision into reality. Their support was instrumental in bringing the new campus to life. SoFA’s brand partners for their new campus are Rockwell Land Corporation, TransPhil Real Estate, Symplex Studios, Boysen, Wilcon (Pozzi, Grohe, & Kohler), Rockford (Metal-lite, T&J Orbik, & Ledvance), Team Manila, Philips, Home Mavericks (M Decore & MAV Furniture) and Steelcase.