90.54% of inspected establishments in Davao Region follow labor standards — DOLE

About 90.54 percent of the inspected establishments in the Davao Region, adhere to labor standards, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Tuesday.

DOLE inspected 222 establishments from January to June 2022 to see if they comply with the general labor standards (GLS). Based on the mid-year assessment results, 177 complied with GLS upon initial inspection, according to the Labor department.

Additionally, 24 more establishments achieved compliance after making corrections at the plant level and through participating in mandatory conferences.

The remaining 9.46 percent are in the process of making the necessary corrections to meet compliance standards.

DOLE Davao del Norte Provincial Head Erlinda G. Mamitag noted that the high compliance rate is a testament to the combined efforts of DOLE and the business community in upholding labor standards.

“While 90.54% is within our target, we still strive to achieve more. We will continue to work towards ensuring that all establishments meet these essential requirements,” Mamitag said.

The provincial office added that further inspections and issuance of notices to comply for establishments are underway to improve compliance rates and to ensure the safety and welfare of workers.

This mid-year assessment is part of the updated strategic inspection framework under the recently issued DOLE Department Order No. 238, Series of 2023 (DO 238-23), also known as the “Rules on the Administration and Enforcement of Labor Standards under Article 128 of the Labor Code of the Philippines, as renumbered, and Republic Act No. 11058.”

DO 238-23 aims to strengthen the visitorial and enforcement power of the Secretary of Labor and Employment to ensure higher compliance with general labor standards, occupational safety and health standards, and other social legislations across various industries.