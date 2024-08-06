9 Visayas governors back Marcos; Liza moved

At least nine governors from the Visayas and various Cebu officials have expressed their full support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., leaving First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos overwhelmed and emotional as she accepted their endorsement.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia invited the Visayas governors and the First Lady as special guests to the opening of the month-long celebration marking the 445th founding anniversary of Cebu province.

“I wish my husband were here to feel the love and support you’ve shown him,” the First Lady said. “I know I felt it, and that’s why this day will remain unforgettable for me. Your unity today is incredibly touching. My husband is not perfect, but he is truly trying. It’s hard when the negatives overshadow the positives. Your support and unity, like that of Cebu’s governor, are vital.”

Officials who presented manifestos of support included Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, 3rd District Representative Pablo John Garcia, Toledo City Councilor Ricardo Pepito, Cebu chapter president of the Philippine Councilors League; and board members Celestino Martinez III and Loren Singco.

Mrs. Marcos also appreciated Cebu’s hospitality, remarking on the local fruits and delicacies, “You’ve outdone yourselves. I’m sure there will be plenty of treats for us to take home. I might gain a few pounds.”

The nine Visayas governors who signed a manifesto in support of the administration and its Bagong Pilipinas campaign included Cebu Governor Garcia, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., Southern Leyte Governor Damian Mercado, Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, Siquijor Governor Jake Villa, Guimaras Governor Joaquin Carlos Nava, Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado.

Garcia used the occasion to challenge the 82 other governors across the country to show their support for the administration.

“This is a statement and a challenge to my fellow governors,” Garcia said. “Now more than ever, let us make our voices heard across the Philippines. We must move forward together, and we can only do so with a united country.”