Worthy causes receive timely donations

Comprehensive sports and entertainment platform BingoPlus celebrated BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival by granting P15 million worth of donations to worthy causes driven by its desire to give back to important communities in the country amid trying times.

Out of the P15 million donation, the BingoPlus Foundation gave P10 million to the families and individuals affected by the recent super typhoon Carina as it immediately began relief operations in Metro Manila and several areas in Luzon.

Initially set at P8 million, the donation was bolstered by an additional P2 million at the end of the Cebu Carnival, thanks to a crossover between the BingoPlus Foundation and Cornerstone.

“This is an aspect of the BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival where we give back to the people,” said Andy Tsui, president of DigiPlus. “We always try find a balance between having fun and being responsible nation builders, and this is what we decided on.”

Apart from the quick response to the adverse effects of the recent typhoon, BingoPlus honored its commitment to donate millions to three beneficiaries that were present at the BingPlus Day Cebu Carnival which include the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center II; the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) and the Municipality of Dumanjug, Cebu province.

For the DSWD Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center II, BingoPlus Foundation is providing a PLUS e-Center for Livelihood and Technology, featuring computer sets for digital skills training and printing machines for the application of design skills in tarpaulin and t-shirt printing -- an investment of at least P1.5 million.

The Foundation aims to expand job opportunities in the digital economy, especially for persons with disabilities (PWDs), as the computers will be equipped with audio software for the benefit of blind trainees.

It will further help graduates who, at present, cannot afford computers and internet service for remote work, while the printing machines will help jumpstart small business operations. The vocational center currently accommodates 154 trainees.

“On behalf of DSWD, particularly Field Office 7, we are enormously grateful to the BingoPlus Foundation for their most generous donation,” said Juanito C. Cantero, DSWD assistant regional director for Operations for Region VII. “It will boost the confidence of our clients and help them become more productive in the community.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) will be benefiting from the donation of P2 million for the construction of a PLUS Center for Adaptive Sports and Physical Rehabilitation.

Indigent PWDs and recovering patients of stroke, paralysis, and other conditions impacting mobility will receive free rehabilitation services. In partnership with the Mandaue LGU and Colleges of Rehabilitative Sciences in Cebu, doctors and medical specialists will also be able to hone their skills in the center.

With the provision of accessible rehabilitation, PWDs will be able to gain employment and achieve social integration as PWD athletes, coaches, and employees in other industries.

Meantime, PADS representative and team captain of the PADS Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team, Owen Loceno Paddler, shared, in Cebuano, that his only dream is that what he has received will be received by others two-fold.

With BingoPlus Foundation’s donation worth P1.5 million, Dumanjug will acquire rainwater catchment tanks and clean water filtration systems across 11 barangays. The Foundation aims to enable residents to convert water from natural sources, thus preventing the spread of water-borne diseases at any time, but especially during disasters.

Dr. Reynilee Chrstine Cabilin, Department Head of the Municipal Health Office of Dumanjug, also expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the aid being extended, "We are so grateful for BingoPlus Foundation’s generosity to our municipality. It’s so timely because of the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina. This will help our people tremendously, especially those in the mountainous areas."

Together with its newest endorser, Kim Chiu, the star-studded and fun-filled event highlighted the blessing of giving back through the BingoPlus Foundation. BingoPlus Day Cebu Carnival was an occasion made for the sole purpose of expressing BingoPlus’ gratitude to all its supporters.