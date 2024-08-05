WORLDSKILLS CHAMPIONS

Former WorldSkills winners who represented the country, (from left) Anthony Cabigayan, IT Software Solutions for Business, Medallion for Excellence WorldSkills ASEAN Bangkok 2018; Ana Claire Hernandez, Graphic Design Technology, Two-Time Silver Medalist and Two-Time Best of Nation Awardee, WorldSkills ASEAN Singapore 2023 & WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023; Ramon Bong Bautista, Graphic Design Technology, Medallion for Excellence WorldSkills Kazan, Silver Medalist and Best of Nation WorldSkills ASEAN Bangkok 2018; and Patrick Neil Noceja, Web Technologies, Medallion for Excellence WorldSkills ASEAN Bangkok 2018, share light moments outside the TESDA Office in Taguig City during their attendance to the Philippine National Skills Competition (PNSC) kick-off ceremony. The PNSC will be held at the World Trade Center from 21 to 25 August. The winners of this year's PNSC will represent the country in the coming 2025 ASEAN Skills Competition. KING RODRIGUEZ