Welcome anxiety to the art gallery

The self-taught artist Kristian Somera has always felt an unexplainable, overwhelming and crippling presence looming over him that never seems to disappear. The odd pieces of the puzzle eventually fit together when he was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, which he now fully accepts. Thus, he has successfully channeled the condition into a way for him to go on a desired path to connect to art. Come to think of it, we could even surmise his feelings take over whenever he creates his pieces.

In Whispers from the Otherworld, the ongoing exhibit of Conrad Manila’s lauded Of Art and Wine series, Kristian explores the genuinely personal meaning of truth, gleaned from his exhaustive spiritual journey while in Bali, Indonesia.

“I kept a journal. I was so grateful for everything I learned during my stay that I wanted to share it with those who are open to listening,” he explained.

“I realized one creative way of doing this was to create tangible visual representations of my journal entries. Whispers from the Otherworld was created to communicate my learnings through the power of abstraction,” he added.

The results are soft abstract expressionist paintings which challenge the human perception of reality. It dares us to contemplate inward to interpret these artworks, as we likewise discover new realizations within ourselves.

His foremost inspirations embrace beauty found in the imperfections. Amid disorder, he absolutely believes there is balance and beauty.

For this specific exhibition, he has absorbed the local culture of Indonesia to further his passion.

“Doing spiritual work like meditating for hours, journaling and practicing mindfulness every day, reconnecting with nature and temporarily extracting myself from the pressures of society helped me out of that crisis. I have also read about a shamanic practice that ancient spiritualists do in order to cleanse their spirit and reach self-actualization. This is an experience that was made available to me in an island in Indonesia,” he said.

With a Communications degree from the Ateneo de Davao University, the published writer and creative director admits art was a “completely accidental” venture for him. However, he knows within him that art will always be his home.

“Everything I have ever done in my life, and everything I have ever learned leads to a career in the arts. It is my impetus for everything. I have known this since I was little,” he said.

His creations have been featured in Mega magazine, Vanity Fair UK and the British Vogue.

Whispers from the Otherworld is curated by Nes Jardin, consultant of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation. It is the latest offer of the Of Art and Wine series, a venue for upstart young artists and even established veteran masters.

Of Art and Wine: Whispers from the Otherworld is presented by Conrad Manila. It runs from 6 August to 12 October. The artworks are available individually for purchase. For more information, contact Conrad Manila at +63 2 8833-9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com.