Wage hike consultations in Central Visayas on the way

The National Wages and Productivity Commission's Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) has called for public hearings to gather information and opinions from stakeholders on proposed wage increases in the region.

"The public hearings shall be conducted to ensure that all sectors and parties, who stand to be directly affected by the Board's decision, are given the widest opportunity to be heard," RTWPB-7 stated in an advisory.

The board will hold five public hearings in Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Bohol from 20 August to 4 September. The first hearing will be on 20 August at the DepEd Ecotech Center in Cebu City, followed by sessions on 28 August at the Balamban Municipal Hall and 30 August at the Capitancillo Cafe and Restaurant in Bogo City. On 3 September, a hearing will be held at the Bethel Guest House in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, and on 4 September at the MetroCentre Hotel & Convention Center in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mark Anthony Ynoc expressed confidence in RTWPB-7's decision-making process. "I have full trust and confidence that the RTWPB-7 will have a careful and thorough consideration of the consequences that are crucial to Cebu's growth as well as the whole country's," Ynoc told Daily Tribune.

"Any wage increase in Cebu impacts the price of goods and inflation rate to increase as well," he cited. "This will also directly affect unemployment as companies tend to cut down on the cost of operations. Philippine unemployment rate in July 2024 is at 4.1% from 4.8% in the corresponding month of the previous year," he stressed.

"Despite the global economic changes and geopolitical factors, we still hope that we can continue to provide our employees with fair and promising compensation and full benefits," he added.

The last wage order in Central Visayas was issued on 1 October, 2023, setting the daily minimum wage to P468 for the non-agricultural sector and P458 for the agricultural sector.

Interested parties may register via bit.ly/RB7PublicHearing. Position papers can be submitted at the RTWPB-7 office in Cebu City or through email at rb7@produktiboatsahod.onmicrosoft.com.