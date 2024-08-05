US judge rules Google acted illegally to maintain monopoly over online searches

A federal judge has delivered a landmark ruling against Google, determining that the tech giant illegally maintained a monopoly in online searches and related advertising. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta's decision marks a significant moment in antitrust history, potentially altering how technology giants conduct their business.

The ruling follows a comprehensive examination of Google’s business practices, which revealed that the company controlled approximately 90% of the online search market through exclusive partnerships and revenue-sharing agreements.

Judge Mehta’s ruling, delivered on 5 August 2024, highlights Google's tactics to secure its dominance. The court found that Google paid billions of dollars to ensure its search engine was the default option on major smartphones and web browsers. This conduct, according to Mehta, constitutes monopolistic behavior under the Sherman Act. While the ruling focused on Google’s liability, the next phase of the proceedings will address potential remedies, which could range from business practice changes to structural reforms.

The ruling represents a major victory for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and sets a precedent for future antitrust cases against tech giants. The DOJ's argument that Google’s practices hindered competition and innovation was upheld, although some claims, such as specific ad market monopolies, were rejected. This case is particularly notable as it revives scrutiny on large tech companies, echoing the earlier antitrust actions against Microsoft and signaling further legal challenges for other industry leaders like Amazon, Apple, and Meta.

As the legal battle continues, the focus will shift to determining how to address the monopolistic practices found by the court. The DOJ has yet to specify its desired remedies, but structural changes or a breakup of Google’s search business could be on the table. The ruling underscores the ongoing struggle to apply century-old antitrust laws to the modern digital economy and could set a significant precedent for future regulatory actions.

(Sources: BBC, AFP, Josh Sisco, Politico; Lauren Feiner, The Verge)