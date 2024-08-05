Undefeated Cignal, Akari collide

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. — Akari vs Cignal

3 p.m. — Capital1 vs ZUS Coffee

5 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Petro Gazz

With both teams already securing their spots in the second round as leaders of their group, Cignal and Akari face off today in a match that promises not only to extend their winning streaks but also to boost their momentum heading into the crossover round of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

The match, set at 1 p.m. at the Philsports Arena in Pasig, is expected to be a nail-biter, potentially going down to the final spike or serve, as both teams put their unbeaten records on the line.

Cignal boasts experience, while Akari brings a fierce desire to continue its impressive run and establish itself as an early contender in Pool B.

Cignal enters the match following a record-setting, three-set victory over defending champion Petro Gazz, setting a league milestone for the fewest errors in a single game with just six.

Akari, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant shutout win against the winless ZUS Coffee.

But the HD Spikers have been particularly impressed by Akari’s back-to-back reverse sweeps against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Petro Gazz Angels.

For Akari, these victories are part of a broader process of building their character and their capacity to contend for the championship.

“We need to forget about (our wins) and prepare for Cignal. This is just part of the process, and the most important thing is to get into the quarterfinals,” said Akari mentor Taka Minowa.

In the 3 p.m. match, Capital1 (2-2) will aim to secure its place in the top three of Pool B as it takes on ZUS Coffee, which is still searching for its first win after four games.

The Solar Spikers have shown significant improvement from their last conference performance, stunning the Angels in straight sets and pulling off a five-set victory against Choco Mucho.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbelles continue their quest for their first victory, with Japanese reinforcement Asaka Tamaru hoping to receive strong support from teammates Michelle Gamit, Gayle Pascual, Ypril Tapia and Cloanne Mondoñedo.

At 5 p.m., Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho, both with 1-3 records, clash in a duel of struggling teams. Both are vying to break into the top half of their group, but they must first hope for a Capital1 loss in the second game. The top three teams from each pool will face the bottom three of the other pool in the crossover second round starting Saturday.