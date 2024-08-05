Two arrested in Quezon drug raid

Padre Burgos, Quezon — On the morning of 4 August, 2024, at approximately 6:40 AM, personnel from the Padre Burgos Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), executed a search warrant in Purok Sinagtala, Brgy Kinagunan Ibaba. The operation resulted in the arrest of two high-value individuals known as KING and Catherine, as well as the seizure of significant quantities of illegal drugs and related paraphernalia.

During the raid, officers confiscated various illicit substances, including dried marijuana leaves and a substantial amount of shabu (methamphetamine). The total estimated value of the confiscated drugs is P639,432.00, with the shabu alone valued at P166,940.00 for the ten sachets and P472,396.00 for the large bag.

Additionally, drug paraphernalia such as tube pipes with traces of marijuana and shabu, a weighing scale, and unused plastic sachets were recovered. The suspects were also found in possession of several personal items, including a black coin purse, a brown sling bag, a black sling bag, a black long wallet, and cash amounting to P20,122.00, which is believed to be proceeds from drug transactions.