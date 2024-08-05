Tolentino parts ways with PDP-Laban

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino has resigned from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), citing "significant differences" in the country’s foreign policy directions, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea. Tolentino announced his decision to leave the party and continue as an "independent legislator."

In a letter dated 5 August and addressed to Senator Robin Padilla, the new president of PDP-Laban, Tolentino stated, “I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to disengage from PDP Party activities and pursue a path, for now, as an independent legislator, effective immediately. This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to significant differences in our foreign policy directions, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea.”

Tolentino emphasized that the 2016 Hague Arbitral ruling, which affirmed the country's territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea, is “crucial to our territorial integrity.” He added, “I believe that upholding this ruling and strengthening our alliances with supporters of a rules-based international order are essential for advancing our national interests and safeguarding our sovereignty.”

He critiqued the party’s preference for bilateral dialogue, stating, “The Party's inclination on bilateral dialogue concerning these matters, while having merit, may not fully align with the principles established by the Arbitral Ruling and might weaken our position in the international arena.”

Tolentino argued that this approach might not adequately protect the rights of fishermen or acknowledge the critical role of international allies, emphasizing the need for a robust multilateral alliance.

Tolentino clarified that his departure from PDP-Laban was not motivated by personal interests. He shared, “I had a personal, deep, and long heart-to-heart conversation with former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and he understood my position, and we did not part ways.”

He further explained, “I consider him a father and a close friend. Our friendship is deep. He understands that my departure from PDP is not for my personal benefit.”

Regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC), Tolentino stated, “I also believe that the ICC should not intervene here to prosecute President Duterte. I believe that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Republic of the Philippines as long as we have a functioning justice and court system.”

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in March 2018, with the withdrawal taking effect on 17 March, 2019. Duterte is facing accusations of crimes against humanity related to his war on drugs, which local and international human rights groups claim resulted in more deaths than officially reported.