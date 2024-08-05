Tolentino bolts PDP

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino has resigned from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban).

Citing “significant differences” in the country’s foreign policy direction, particularly on the issue of the West Philippine Sea, Tolentino said he decided to leave the party to pursue a different path as an independent legislator.

“I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to disengage from PDP Party activities and pursue a path, for now, as an independent legislator, effective immediately. This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to significant differences in our foreign policy directions, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea,” he said in a letter dated 5 August (Monday), addressed to Senator Robin Padilla, the newly appointed president of PDP Laban.

According to Tolentino, the 2016 Hague arbitral ruling, which cemented the country’s territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea, is “crucial to our territorial integrity.”

“I believe that upholding this ruling and strengthening our alliances with supporters of a rules-based international order are essential for advancing our national interests and safeguarding our sovereignty,” he said.

“The party’s inclination on bilateral dialogue concerning these matters, while having merit, may not fully align with the principles established by the Arbitral Ruling and might weaken our position in the international arena,” he added.

He continued: “This approach might not adequately protect the rights and livelihood of our fishermen, the bravery of our soldiers, and acknowledge the critical role of our international allies. A stronger, more resolute multilateral alliance with our historical allies and like-minded nations is crucial for effectively addressing challenges in the West Philippine Sea and ensuring regional stability.”

Tolentino said he personally discussed his decision to leave the PDP Laban with former President Rodrigo Duterte, the current chairman of the party.

Re-election bid

“I had a personal, deep, and long heart-to-heart conversation with former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and he understood my position, and we did not part ways,” he told reporters in a press conference after the Senate’s flag-raising ceremony.

The lawmaker, who is gunning for reelection in next year’s midterm polls, clarified that his decision to leave the party was not for his personal interest.

“I consider him (Duterte) a father and a close friend. Our friendship is deep. He understands that my departure from PDP is not for my personal benefit,” he said.

“He understands that this is based on principle. I repeat, I am not separating from Tatay Digong. If you were to talk to him, we would still be together,” he added.

Tolentino stressed that for him, the International Criminal Court does not have jurisdiction in the Philippines, and hence should not be allowed to prosecute the former chief executive.

“I also believe the ICC should not intervene here to prosecute President Duterte. I believe the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Republic of the Philippines as long as we have a functioning justice and court system,” he said.

The Philippines withdrew its membership from the Rome Statute in March 2018 upon the orders of then president Duterte. The withdrawal took effect on 17 March 2019.

Duterte is accused of committing crimes against humanity before the ICC in relation to his bloody war on drugs that killed at least 7,000 people, according to government data, which was questioned by both local and international human rights groups who said the actual figures were higher.