The woman behind it all?

The love affair that started with a simple “hi” is now the hottest topic in the country.

Carlos Yulo made a lot of heads turn when he captured a pair of gold medals in the Paris Olympics, making him the greatest Filipino athlete of all time.

But behind his achievement is a beautiful face that has served as his inspiration during his grueling — sometimes stormy — journey to the top.

Chloe San Jose, a Melbourne-based content creator, was in the stands when Yulo ruled the floor exercise and vault events of the Summer Games over the weekend at the Bercy Arena in the French capital.

They started communicating on social media at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but only met during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, where Yulo captured four gold medals.

“Hi, I’m a fan po. Just came across your account and hindi na po kayo (you haven’t been) as active as before. I hope you’re doing well po. Stay safe. God bless,” the then 18-year-old Chloe said in a message to Yulo on X on 20 April 2020.

Surprisingly, Yulo replied despite not being too active on social media at the time.

“Hello, hehe. Anyway, I’m doing great here. Thank you. Ikaw din diyan ingat (You too take care) and God bless,” Yulo, then 20 years old, said.

San Jose was obviously happy to be noticed, sparking a love affair that is now the topic on social media and various online forums following Yulo’s conquest at the Summer Games.

“Awww I didn’t expect you’d reply and even follow me back,” she said. “Thank you so much. Have a great week ahead.”

After that interaction, Yulo resumed his training in Tokyo and his studies at Teikyo University while San Jose remained in Melbourne, Australia.

But despite their distance, their love blossomed as San Jose, once a fan who just admired Yulo from afar, rallied behind him and gave him her all-out support whenever he felt down.

They finally met the following year and have been inseparable since then. At one point, San Jose even joined Yulo in Doha, Qatar, when he competed in the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series, where he brought home four gold medals.

San Jose said she will never get tired of supporting Yulo.

“Your hard work, dedication and passion for your sport truly shine through in every competition,” San Jose said. “Being there live and seeing you succeed and achieve your goals fills my heart with so much love and pride.”

“We did it all in God’s name,” San Jose said, not minding the issues, controversies and bashers that go with her boyfriend’s stardom.