Taiwan firm starts P15-B Clark expansion

CLARK FREEPORT — A Taiwanese resort corporation is set to start its P15-billion expansion plan inside this Freeport that will create a new eco-friendly integrated township here.

The expansion project was marked by the signing of a lease agreement between the BB International Leisure and Resort Development Corporation (BBILRDC) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) at the Clark Visitors Center on 31 July.

CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera and BBILRDC director for Corporate Flagship Projects Edgar Lim signed the lease agreement, sealing the deal for the eco-township project.

According to BBILRDC president Wun Xu Wu, the additional P15-billion investment will be used to build the 101-hectare Midori Highlands, which will combine green spaces with urban living, including high-rise condominiums and a logistics center.

Wu said sustainable features will include a rainwater collector, a solar farm, and energy-efficient transportation.

The BBILRDC president added that Phase 1 of the project will be developed on 24 hectares of prime land, consisting of eight blocks designed to create an urban enclave surrounded by green spaces.

Additionally, Phase 2 will feature 50 luxury mountain villas with eco-friendly designs, including living and dining areas as well as private patios.

Wu further said that the Midori Highlands Resorts and Spa will offer a coffee shop with views of the Sacobia River, spa facilities, and 10 exclusive villas, each with a private jacuzzi.

BBILRDC has been a locator in Clark since 29 September 2006, and is the owner and operator of Midori Clark Hotel and Casino and Aqua Planet water theme park.