SC ruling sought for cha-cha voting process

Senator Robin Padilla on Monday asked the Supreme Court (SC) for an “authoritative declaration” on whether Congress should vote jointly or separately on amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

In his petition, the actor turned politician, asked for the Court to declare on constitutional matters related to Sections 1(1) and 3, Article XVII of the 1987 Constitution.

The senator mentioned that the framers of the Constitution acknowledged their failure to address certain issues and suggested that those matters should be voted on separately.

Padilla said he is hoping in the wisdom of the high bench and the justices as he believe they can give clarity to the issue.

He added that they are not asking for advice, but for a resolution and to resolve the conflict.

Padilla stressed that the Senate and the House of Representatives had butted heads over the matter.

He explained that without the Honorable Court's declarative pronouncements, the questions, as well as the unstable relations between the two Houses of Congress, shall persist.

The senator in February also filed a resolution seeking separate voting by the two houses of Congress in amending the Constitution.

But Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has said that the Senate will place proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution on the backburner.