PNP-AVSEGROUP arrests outbound passenger in Clark for drugs

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that on the evening of 3 August, 2024, at Clark International Airport (CIA) in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, their personnel, in collaboration with the Bureau of Immigration (BI), arrested a male passenger bound for Bangkok, Thailand, on drug-related charges under Republic Act 9165.

The arrest was executed under a warrant dated 14 March, 2024, issued by Hon. Rene Estrada Reyes, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Third Judicial Region, Branch 118, Angeles City, Pampanga. The charges are for violating Section 4, Article II of RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. No bail has been recommended.

During the arrest, the accused was informed of the charges and his legal rights. An alternative recording device (ARD) was utilized in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive on the use of body-worn cameras during operations.

The arrested passenger is currently in the custody of the Clark International Airport Police Station for proper documentation and further processing.