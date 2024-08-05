Phl lifters face heavy odds

Filipino weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ando and Vanessa Sarno are facing tough competition in their respective weight categories for the Paris Olympics at the South Paris Arena 6.

Ceniza will be up first for the Filipinos on Wednesday at 9 p.m. (Manila time) as he goes up against a stacked field of rivals in his quest to get a medal.

Tokyo Summer Games gold medalist Li Fabin of China is seen to clinch his second mint in the French capital after dominating the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea, the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, and the 2024 IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand.

Another competitor to watch out for is Tokyo Games silver medalist Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia, who defeated Ceniza last year in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Sergio Massidda of Italy will also be a challenge for Ceniza as he grabbed the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships silver medal.

Over at the women’s 59-kg event, Ando will be competing against two Tokyo Olympics medalists and a world champion in her quest for a podium finish on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei will be aiming for another gold medal in Paris after dominating Tokyo three years ago while Maude Charron of Canada is expected to be one of the favorites as she won the women’s 64-kg mint in the Japanese capital and will be competing in a lighter division.

Luo Shifang of China is also considered as a gold medal contender after winning the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships and the Hangzhou Asiad silver medal.