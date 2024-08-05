METRO

PCSO’s Robles taps Johnny Depp counsel

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, known for her work representing Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, will represent Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Mel Robles in a defamation suit against a US-based vlogger.

Vasquez, a partner at Brown Rudnick LLP, will represent Robles and his wife Sherwil in a defamation and false light invasion of privacy complaint filed against vlogger Claire Contreras, also known as “Maharlika,” in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

