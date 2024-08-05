PCSO constructs back-up draw court at Clark

CLARK FREEPORT — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is set to construct a Back-up Draw Court Facility at the Clark civil aviation complex to augment the institution’s services that will support the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) and this Freeport as well.

At the ceremonial signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between PCSO and CIAC, CIAC president and CEO Arrey Perez said that this will allow the PCSO to develop their property for the back-up draw court facility.

Perez and Director Rommel Ma. Santiago signed for CIAC while general manager Melquiades Robles and Arnel Casas, assistant general manager for Gaming, Product Development and Marketing Sector, signed for PCSO.

The 4,000-square-meter PCSO Back-up Draw Court Facility will be located along Ninoy Aquino Street at the Clark civil aviation complex in what is the former location of the Philippine Red Cross bio-molecular laboratory for Covid-19 purposes.

As part of the agreement, the PCSO will provide CIAC with advertisement slots during PCSO broadcasts, support for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and will donate emergency response vehicles or ambulances for the use of both the CIAC and its locators.

Perez said the agreement was done in record time and “promotes a strong corporate relationship between the two institutions.”

“We are happy to meet minds with the PCSO and welcome you to the Clark where your back-up facility will soon rise and, hopefully, become your preferred and primary draw court facility. Thank you for trusting CIAC,” Perez added.

He noted the PCSO committed to the innovation of sweepstakes games to expand its advocacies and mandate such as health programs, medical assistance services and other charitable projects.

“Like you, we are committed to uplifting the life of Filipinos (and) we are happy to contribute to your expansion. This MOA is more than an agreement between two agencies in the service of the people; it is, by necessity, a collaboration to strengthen each other’s most noble functions,” Perez stressed.

Perez said the PCSO’s assistance in corporate advertising will help CIAC in building the Clark Airport City through its seven flagship projects on top of the support for CIAC’s CSR projects and medical assistance programs.