Paris a whole new experience — Pagdanganan

The Philippines’ golf bets in the Paris Olympics take their turn to show what they got starting Wednesday evening (around 10 p.m. in Manila).

Just like the rest of Team Philippines now under the big, imposing shadow of double-gold winner Carlos Yulo, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina got a low-key approach to their campaigns at Le Golf National in the French capital.

Pagdanganan, one of only Filipinas carrying a regular LPGA card, is looking at it as an experience rather than a chance to lift national pride the way Yulo did in gymnastics.

Can’t blame her because she and Ardina will contend with the creme dela creme of the sport including American defending champion and World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

New Zealand superstar Lydia Ko, the Rio silver winner and Tokyo bronze medalist, will also see action.

While Tokyo Olympics was a thrill being her first Games apperance, Pagdanganan said Paris “is more exciting” experience for her.

Not only that this time there won’t be any pandemic restrictions, but Pagdanganan said her whole family will be there to cheer her on.

Ardina, the 30-year-old who campaigns part time in LPGA and Epson Tour, is upbeat on her first Olympic stint.

She posted on her Instagram a pic of her superimposed on the image of the Eiffel Tower. Caption read: “Let’s go!”

The 72-hole Olympic format will not have a cut-off, meaning all 60 competitors get to play until the weekend regardless of how they’re doing.