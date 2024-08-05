Olympic glory sparks social media surge for Carlos Yulo, raises questions about athlete support

Philippine gymnast Carlos Yulo has seen a dramatic increase in his Instagram following in the wake of his historic Olympic performance. On August 4, Yulo's account boasted 122,000 followers. Just two days later, on August 6, that number had skyrocketed to 290,000 – more than doubling his social media presence in the span of 48 hours.

While this surge in popularity is undoubtedly a testament to Yulo's incredible achievements at the Paris 2024 Olympics, it also raises questions about the nature of public support for athletes. The sudden influx of followers highlights a common trend: widespread recognition and backing often come only after major victories on the global stage.

This pattern is particularly evident when contrasted with the experience of pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who, despite his world-class talent, didn't secure a medal in Paris. Obiena's journey reminds us of the importance of supporting athletes through both triumphs and setbacks, showing genuine interest in their careers regardless of Olympic outcomes.

The dramatic increase in Yulo's following serves as a reminder of the value of consistent support for all athletes. While Olympic medals are extraordinary achievements worthy of celebration, the road to such accomplishments is long and arduous. Athletes like Yulo, Obiena, boxer Nesthy Petecio, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and swimmer Remedy Rule dedicate years of their lives to training and competing, often with little recognition.

By following and engaging with athletes before they reach the pinnacle of their sports – and continuing to support them even when they fall short of expectations – fans can provide valuable encouragement and witness the inspiring process of athletic development firsthand.

As these Olympic stories show, there's much to be gained from supporting our athletes not just in moments of triumph, but throughout their entire careers, celebrating their dedication and resilience regardless of the medal count.