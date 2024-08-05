Okada Manila champions green future with expanded Green Heart initiative

Okada Manila is setting a new benchmark in sustainability with its enhanced Green Heart program, reflecting the resort's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Announced on 5 August 2024, this ambitious initiative integrates comprehensive environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategies to reduce ecological impact, foster social well-being, and uphold responsible business practices.
"The Okada Green Heart is all about embedding environmentally responsible practices into everything we do. It's a comprehensive sustainability program with a 7-year roadmap based on the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. This ensures our efforts contribute meaningfully to global sustainability targets. We're dedicated to reducing our environmental impact, promoting sustainable development, and making a positive difference in our community and the planet. Our program focuses on six key areas to achieve these goals," said Byron Yip, President and Chief Operating Officer of Okada Manila.
Waste Management
The company's Waste Management system effectively reduces, reuses, and recycles waste, through advanced recycling facilities, on-site composting, and eco-friendly packaging.
- Single-use plastic bottle recycling in compliance with the EPR Law (RA 11898) in partnership with PETValue Philippines.
- Surplus food rescue with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines.
- Conversion of 162 kg of used soap into 800 new soaps donated to Fresh Hope Inc.
Energy Efficiency
Energy efficiency is enhanced through innovative technologies and practices.
- Motion sensors and in-room tablets for automatic adjustment of lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
- LPG usage in Batangas Laundry replacing diesel to reduce air pollution.
- 75% LED lighting usage in retail outlets.
Water Conservation
Water conservation efforts include graywater recycling systems, high-efficiency fixtures, and a sewage treatment plant that recycles all wastewater for non-potable uses, achieving zero discharge to Manila Bay.
- Implementation of an ultrafiltration system of the sewage treatment plant for recycling water for the cooling tower.
- Utilization of reverse-osmosis reject for makeup water in non-potable tanks and cooling towers (such as toilets and urinals).
- Rain and condensate technology, which collects and treats rainwater for use in The Fountain.
Talent and Community
Okada Manila is committed to investing in team growth through comprehensive health and development programs, educational partnerships, and various corporate social responsibility initiatives.
- Annual free flu vaccination program benefiting 6,000 team members.
- Blood donation drive in partnership with the Philippine Blood Center.
- Pioneering cervical cancer awareness and HPV vaccination program in collaboration with the DOH and Parañaque City Health Office.
Safety, Security, and Welfare
The Safety, Security, and Welfare pillar prioritizes advanced technologies, robust health programs, and strict compliance with government standards.
- Leading compliance with occupational safety regulations.
- Completion of extensive CCTV installations.
- Winning the 2023 and 2024 Overall Champion title in the 11-IN-1 National Fire Brigade Competition for high-rise hotels, organized by the Safety Organization of the Philippines Inc.
Responsible Gaming
As an entertainment and gaming destination, Okada Manila ensures responsible gaming through player support programs, education, counseling services, and advanced monitoring technology.
- Exclusion Program, in compliance with PAGCOR, which offers self-exclusion and family exclusion options.
- Help Centers providing information and assistance for gambling problems.
- Guidelines for protecting minors from underage online gambling on Okada Online Casino devices.
To help achieve its ESG goals and objectives, Okada Manila formed strategic partnerships with corporations, civil societies, and government agencies, such as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the City of Parañaque.
Key initiatives include Okada Manila's collaboration with PAGCOR, in which the resort took part in the 1st International Responsible Gambling and Gaming Addiction conference to share innovative prevention and treatment approaches. With the DENR-NCR, Okada Manila conducted a tree planting activity at La Mesa Watershed, where 203 team members planted 300 forest tree seedlings. Additionally, the City of Parañaque's "Bayanihan Cleanup Drive Para sa Kalikasan" saw over a thousand volunteers, including Okada Manila staff, remove 19 tons of trash from the coastal area, demonstrating the power of community service and environmental stewardship.
“We’re dedicated to making our operations more sustainable, from energy conservation to responsible sourcing, and these partnerships provide us access to new resources, expertise, and technologies to improve our overall performance within the ESG framework,” Yip highlighted.
Okada Green Heart’s Sustainable Dining
As part of the Okada Green Heart program, Okada Manila is proud to introduce sustainable dining practices across its signature outlets. Fresh, sustainably sourced produce and ingredients are prioritized, with a focus on locally sourced and organic produce, responsibly sourced seafood, and cruelty-free eggs and meat. Sustainable practices include reducing plastic use, participating in food rescue programs, and upcycling materials to minimize waste.
“At Okada Manila, guests can enjoy meals, knowing they are prepared with sustainability and responsibility in mind,” he said, affirming the company’s commitment. “What we do today shapes our tomorrow. We aim to make a real difference and inspire others to join us in creating a greener future.”
To learn more about Okada Manila’s comprehensive sustainability initiatives and the Okada Green Heart program, please visit our website at https://www.tigerresort.com/en/okada-green-heart.html.