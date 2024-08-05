Okada Manila champions green future with expanded Green Heart initiative

Okada Manila is setting a new benchmark in sustainability with its enhanced Green Heart program, reflecting the resort's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. Announced on 5 August 2024, this ambitious initiative integrates comprehensive environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategies to reduce ecological impact, foster social well-being, and uphold responsible business practices.

Okada Green Heart

"The Okada Green Heart is all about embedding environmentally responsible practices into everything we do. It's a comprehensive sustainability program with a 7-year roadmap based on the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. This ensures our efforts contribute meaningfully to global sustainability targets. We're dedicated to reducing our environmental impact, promoting sustainable development, and making a positive difference in our community and the planet. Our program focuses on six key areas to achieve these goals," said Byron Yip, President and Chief Operating Officer of Okada Manila.

Waste Management

The company's Waste Management system effectively reduces, reuses, and recycles waste, through advanced recycling facilities, on-site composting, and eco-friendly packaging.

- Single-use plastic bottle recycling in compliance with the EPR Law (RA 11898) in partnership with PETValue Philippines.

- Surplus food rescue with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines.

- Conversion of 162 kg of used soap into 800 new soaps donated to Fresh Hope Inc.

Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is enhanced through innovative technologies and practices.

- Motion sensors and in-room tablets for automatic adjustment of lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

- LPG usage in Batangas Laundry replacing diesel to reduce air pollution.

- 75% LED lighting usage in retail outlets.

Water Conservation

Water conservation efforts include graywater recycling systems, high-efficiency fixtures, and a sewage treatment plant that recycles all wastewater for non-potable uses, achieving zero discharge to Manila Bay.

- Implementation of an ultrafiltration system of the sewage treatment plant for recycling water for the cooling tower.

- Utilization of reverse-osmosis reject for makeup water in non-potable tanks and cooling towers (such as toilets and urinals).

- Rain and condensate technology, which collects and treats rainwater for use in The Fountain.

Talent and Community

Okada Manila is committed to investing in team growth through comprehensive health and development programs, educational partnerships, and various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

- Annual free flu vaccination program benefiting 6,000 team members.

- Blood donation drive in partnership with the Philippine Blood Center.

- Pioneering cervical cancer awareness and HPV vaccination program in collaboration with the DOH and Parañaque City Health Office.