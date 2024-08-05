Nvidia's chip delay could impact Google, Meta, and Microsoft

Nvidia Corporation faces a possible delay of three or more months in the launch of its new AI chips due to design flaws, according to a report by The Information. The setback could significantly impact major tech companies such as Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, which have collectively placed substantial orders for these chips. The delay could push major shipments to the first quarter of 2025, affecting the production schedules of these key clients.

The Blackwell AI chips, unveiled by Nvidia in March, were anticipated to build on the success of the Grace Hopper AI Superchip. Despite strong demand for the Hopper chips, Nvidia has acknowledged that production of the Blackwell series will be delayed. An Nvidia spokesperson confirmed that while sampling of the Blackwell chips has begun, full-scale production is expected to ramp up later than initially planned.

Nvidia's recent stock market surge, which added around $330 billion in market value on 1 August, underscores the high expectations for its AI technology. This rally, driven by anticipated demand and increased AI expenditures, contrasts sharply with the reported production delays. Microsoft declined to comment on the delay, and Google and Meta did not respond to requests for information. The Information's report highlights how the chip delay might disrupt the tech industry's plans for advancing AI capabilities.

