new DYIP ON BOARD

Christian Standhardinger remains professional, saying that he was hardly bothered by his stunning transfer to Terrafirma in the upcoming season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The Filipino-German banger said he had set a new goal and ready to face a new challenge now that he will be suiting up for the developing Dyip in the Commissioner’s Cup that starts on 18 August at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After becoming an integral part of Barangay Ginebra with glowing averages of 19.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in the previous Philippine Cup, Standhardinger was stunned when he was traded to Terrafirma in the off-season.

Together with fellow veteran Stanley Pringle, Standhardinger was traded for young guns Stephen Holt and Isaac Go and the third overall pick that became RJ Abarrientos.

Although the Kings got younger and faster, the Dyip gained more experience with a grizzled veteran and a proven winner in the 35-year-old Standhardinger on board.

And Standhardinger doesn’t see anything wrong in that.

“Yeah, it’s professional basketball, we all know that,” said Standhardinger at the sidelines of the PBA Media Day at the Le Parc Event Hall in Pasay City.

“It’s not my first race, I think I’m just in my 14th now, so this is what professional basketball is all about.”

“Just trying to find a new goal and seeing and understanding yourself, finding a new goal, finding out how, for the end of the contract and for the rest of the time that you have, how you can affect winning for your next team and how you can support your new teammates and that’s what I have done and I think we’re looking solid.”

Unlike Ginebra that is already synonymous to winning with 25-time champion coach Tim Cone at the helm, Terrafirma is just a developing team.

Although the Dyip had some measure of success last conference as they posted big wins over heavyweights while making a rare appearance in the playoffs, they are still hunting for their first PBA title since entering the league in 2014.

But Standhardinger is ready for the challenge.

“Obviously, there’s a certain difference of level of expectations but I think that all of us just want to add to the winning culture that was already created by them,” the 6-foot-8 Standhardinger said.

“Last year, winning one game against San Miguel was a huge upset. So we just have to build up on that and keep it going.”

He added that playing for the Dyip feels like his rookie season again. After all, he was taken by the Terrafirma franchise in 2017 before trading him to San Miguel Beer in a controversial deal that led to a massive controversy.

But everything is now a thing of the past and Standhardinger is determined to make an impression for the team that drafted him.

“Yes, it went full circle,” he said.

“So now, you know, I had some teams in between, but now, it’s almost like my rookie season again.”