NCRPO fetes outstanding personnel

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday recognized several officers for their outstanding performance and issued guidelines for police personnel.

At a flag-raising ceremony at Camp Bagong Diwa, the NCRPO awarded medals for bravery and commendations for anti-crime efforts.

A number of officers received the Medalya ng Kagalingan (PNP Medal of Merit) for their work in the campaign against illegal drugs which include Police Col. Florian Reynado (Quezon City Police District), Police Maj. Cecilio Tomas Jr. (Southern Police District), Police Maj. Roderick Dismaya (Manila Police District), Police Lt. Rhett Nicdao (Manila Police District), Police Staff Sgt. Jayson Ferreras (Southern Police District), Police Staff Sgt. Antonio Harris III (Manila Police District) and Police Staff Sgt. Christopher SP Alvarez (Northern Police District).

It also included Police Cpl. Marlon Beronilla (Eastern Police District), Patrolman Josemarie Domingo (Northern Police District) and Patrolman Renniell Del Poso (Northern Police District).