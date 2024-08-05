Megaworld eyes P12-B Batangas wellness hub

Property developer Megaworld Corp. has partnered with the Chaudhary Group, owners and operators of The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas, to develop an adjacent 25-hectare integrated active wellness township. The planned development of the San Benito Private Estate over the next five to seven years will involve an investment of P12 billion.

San Benito Private Estate will be a low-density wellness community offering residential village lots, low-rise residential condominiums, an international brand hotel, a sports and leisure hub, an active adult center, community gardens, commercial shops inside an expansive nature park, and nature walk trails. Located around 20 minutes from Lipa City Proper, this will be Megaworld’s 33rd township development in the country.

The development will dedicate half of the entire wellness township to green and open spaces, including natural park reserves and terrains. "Part of our company’s direction is to be able to build sustainable communities that integrate holistic health and wellness, as well as longevity to everyone who will live there, stay there, or visit there. This is where our business philosophy aligns seamlessly with that of The Farm," Megaworld President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

Dr. Binod Chaudhary, chairman of the Chaudhary Group and one of the owners of The Farm at San Benito, added that the partnership with Megaworld will "open many new opportunities."

San Benito Private Estate will be directly connected to The Farm at San Benito, allowing future residents and visitors access to the facilities and amenities offered by the wellness resort. The Farm at San Benito is an eco-luxury, holistic medical wellness resort that has received over 100 prestigious international awards, including “Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World” from SENSES Germany.