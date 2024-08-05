Meeting de Paris predicted Obiena's Olympic results

A competition in Paris last July predicted the final result of Ernest John Obiena in the men's pole vault final of the 2024 Olympics.

Obiena finished in fouth place in the Meeting tilt with 5.75 meters at the Charlety Stadium.

Almost a month later, he achieved the same ranking in the Summer Games this August despite going over 5.90m at the Stade de France.

Two-time Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden both topped the Meeting de Paris and the Summer Games in a span of a month, while Sam Kendricks of the United States secured silver medals in both tourneys.

Paris Games bronze medalist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece actually shared the fourth spot with Obiena at the Paris tilt before earning a podium finish in the Summer Games.