Marcos to civil servants: Reinvent bureaucracy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told civil servants on Monday to reinvent bureaucracy to ensure stability and continuity of government’s programs and visions.

During the awarding of Presidential Gawad Career Executive Service (CES) and oathtaking of the newly appointed Career Executive Service Officers (CESOs), Marcos urged government officials to continuously embody the four core values of public service: patriotism, excellence, integrity, and spirituality.

"I challenge you to join me in reinventing ourselves as civil servants and the bureaucracy, to provide the stability and continuity that we will need for our long-term programs and visions for them to succeed," Marcos added.

Marcos also told newly appointed CESOs that they have a crucial role in shaping the country's future through their dedication to public service and ethical leadership.

He added that the CESOs have the power to reform our government and our country as public servants.

"You are instrumental in creating a more inclusive and sustainable society for our citizens," Marcos said.

"As you join this esteemed group and reaffirm your duties to provide quality and faithful service to the people, I would like to remind you that you have also taken on the Herculean task of upholding the highest ethical standards in your career wherever it is that you are serving," Marcos added.

He expressed confidence in the Career Executive Service Board (CESB) to support and nurture these leaders, ensuring that they remain dynamic and committed in their roles.

Marcos set a high bar for the new CESOs, underscoring the daily challenges and their work's profound influence on the nation.

"The bar is set quite high every single day, and for a good reason: It is because your work affects millions of Filipinos and inspires generations beyond your tenure," Marcos said.

The President also vowed to strengthen the CES as he cited the increase of its occupancy rate from 44 percent to 50 percent this year and its being part of the targets indicated in the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028.