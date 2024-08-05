Manila fire marshal axed

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Monday relieved the fire marshal and safety inspection head of the Manila Fire District following a deadly blaze in the city’s Binondo district last week.

BFP director Louie Puracan said Senior Supt. Rodrigo Reyes has been appointed officer-in-charge of the Manila Fire District, replacing Senior Supt. Aristotle Bañaga. Chief Insp. Angelie Salva will take over as head of the Manila Fire Protection Branch, replacing Chief Insp. Dominic Salvacion.

Both relieved officials were transferred to the region’s personnel holding and accounting unit pending an investigation.

The move comes after a fire last week killed 11 people as Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who visited the scene, ordered a thorough probe into the incident, questioning how the building passed government safety standards.