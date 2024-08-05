Manila exceeds target tax collection

The local government of Manila announced that it has achieved 105 percent of its target collection compared to the same period last year and registered the highest number of new businesses in 2023 than in previous years.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her gratitude to Permits Bureau chief Levi Facundo and his team for their efficiency, which she believes has contributed to the positive economic climate in the city.

“If we work efficiently, Manila will thrive,” Lacuna said.

Facundo, in turn, thanked the mayor and Vice Mayor Yul Servo for their support, which he said was instrumental in achieving the bureau’s success. He pointed out the current robust business environment in Manila, attributing it to a number of factors.

The Permits Bureau has already processed 2,507 more business permits compared to the same period in 2023. With five months left in the year, Facundo expressed confidence that the bureau will reach or even surpass its target.

He reported that the bureau has already collected 71 percent of its P400 million budget and cited data indicating there are around 3,000 applications for new businesses, while approximately 2,000 existing businesses have outstanding statements of account and thousands more are due for renewal.

Facundo credited the bureau’s various programs, such as the city’s first wedding expo, for injecting P10 million into the local economy and creating around 400 jobs for Manila residents. He emphasized the importance of these initiatives with the support of Lacuna, Servo and his staff.

Lacuna urged business owners to utilize the bureau’s online services for inquiries and transactions.

“This is a more efficient and faster way to conduct business,” said Lacuna, highlighting the time and cost savings compared to visiting Manila City Hall in person.

Facundo, on the other hand, explained that business inquiries can now be sent via email to permits.gov.ph with a guaranteed 24-hour response. He also encouraged business owners to join the bureau’s Viber help desk for faster application status updates.