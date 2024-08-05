LTFRB Chief: PUVMP still has Marcos' backing

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chief Teofilo Guadiz III stated on Monday that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. continues to support the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), asserting that its suspension will never happen.

Guadiz made these remarks while attending the 'Unity Walk' symbolizing the opposition of the Magic 7 (big transport groups) to Senate Resolution 1096, which urges the government to temporarily suspend the implementation of the PUVMP.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang programa. Sinusuportahan ng Pangulo ang programa. At tuloy-tuloy ito hanggang sa matapos po 'yung final stages ng modernisasyon,” Guadiz told the media at the Quezon City Welcome Rotonda, where hundreds of police blocked the Magic 7's "Unity Walk" that was supposed to end at Malacañan Palace.

(The program will continue. The President supports the program. And this will continue until the final stages of the modernization program.)

"Makakaasa po ang buong bayan, sa suporta ng Department of Transportation, ang Pangulo ay nasa kanila. Walang mangyayaring suspensyon. Tuloy-tuloy po ang programa,” he added.

(Through the DOTr, the entire country can count on the President. No suspension will happen. The program will continue.)

Guadiz emphasized that the majority of traditional jeepney drivers and operators have already complied with the PUVMP, and suspending the program would delay the modernization of all jeepneys.

In the Senate resolution, senators cited concerns about the high number of unconsolidated PUV units, the phaseout of the iconic jeepney design in favor of modern jeepneys, and the low percentage of approved routes, among other issues.

However, the Department of Transportation supported Guadiz's stance, reporting that as of May, around 81.11 percent or 155,513 of 191,730 jeepney units had been consolidated, with only 36,217 units remaining unconsolidated.

Regarding modern jeepney routes, 74.32 percent or 7,077 of 9,522 routes had been consolidated, while 2,445 routes remained unconsolidated.

This has allowed the LTFRB to temporarily permit unconsolidated jeepneys and UV Express vehicles to operate on the 2,445 routes with low consolidation numbers.