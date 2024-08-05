Local talents seek edge at Del Monte

BUKIDNON — While local talents aim to leverage their familiarity with the Del Monte layout, numerous contenders are poised to showcase their skills and determination in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series.

The third leg of the four-part regional tour kicks off on Tuesday with intense competitions across eight divisions in four age-group classes. These categories feature players who have honed their skills on the mountain-top course with its narrow, winding fairways and numerous hazards.

The spotlight will be on the boys’ 10-12 age category as Javie Bautista makes a rare JPGT appearance, seeking points to secure a spot in the series’ culminating Match Play Championship in October.

Ralph Batican, who edged out Jared Saban in a thrilling sudden-death victory at South Pacific last week, hopes to claim a second straight leg title at home.

However, Saban, the runaway winner at Apo, is eager for redemption, setting the stage for a spirited battle in the 36-hole competition sponsored by ICTSI.

Bautista, coming off an impressive streak of performances in the US, is expected to be a strong contender.

The 12-year-old Ateneo standout, who clinched first place in the boys’ 12-14 Advanced category at the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour Summer Series in Tifton, Georgia, will tee off with local players Paul Badelic and Gideon Namocatcat at 7:40 a.m. on No. 1.

Saban will start his bid against Cagayan de Oro’s Rio Sia and local talent Kiel Elveña at 8:10 a.m.

In the girls’ 10-12 division, Rafella Batican aims for back-to-back victories after edging Kimberly Barroquillo by two at South Pacific.

Rafella Batican will face Cagayan de Oro’s Isabella Espina in the 7 a.m. flight, while Apo leg playoff winner Brittany Tamayo from South Cotabato clashes with Cebu’s Marqaela Dy at 7:10 a.m. Barroquillo will compete against Angel Wahing and Eliana Dumalaog at 7:20 a.m., all on the first hole.

In the premier boys’ 16-18 category of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., JPGT Visayas Series 2 and Luzon Series 4 winner Patrick Tambalque will face Iloilo leg titleholder John Rey Oro and Cliff Nuñeza at 8:10 a.m. on No. 10 in an early clash of the big guns in the 72-hole tournament.