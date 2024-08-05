Japanese shipowner assures jobs for Pinoy seafarers

Japanese shipowners of Veritas Maritime Corporation have vowed to continue providing precious jobs for Filipino seafarers. It was announced during the anniversary celebration of the said manning agency at the Manila Hotel last month.

“K” Line Roro Bulk Ship Management Co. Ltd. (KRBS) managing executive officer Tadashi Takahashi, during Veritas’ 35th Anniversary Celebration, stressed that “Filipino seafarers remain vital to the international shipping arena, and to Japanese shipowners”. He then led the toast ceremonies, with well wishes to the men and women of Veritas, being led by its president, Jiro Marquez.

KRBS was established as a shipowner in 1917, headquartered in Kobe, Japan. To date, the company’s main activities involve ship management.

Together with the group of companies KRBS-ROHQ in the Philippines, Stargate Shipmanagement GmbH in Germany, Stargate Maritime Ltd. in Bulgaria, and Stargate Ukraine, the KRBS group manages more than 100 vessels and over 2000 seafarers.

Other attendees, who sent congratulatory speeches, were Department of Migrant Workers Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina; Toshihito Inoue, chairman of the International Mariners Management Association of Japan; Capt. Kazumi Tomi, president of Kagoshima Senpaku Kaisha Ltd., and Capt. Nobuyoshi Hiratsuka, executive officer of KRBS.

The young Veritas President Marquez opened his speech with the event’s underlying spirit of profound gratitude, to all that have brought Veritas to 35 years of existence and continued progress.

Also, special awards were given to notable Veritas employees who have left an indelible mark and contributed to their growth and development.

Veritas chairperson Ericson Marquez gave his message of thanks and appreciation to all that have made Veritas 35 years strong, through loyal and sincere partnerships, especially to their principals, crew, and staff.

“35 years of partnership, 35 years of thanks. Congratulations to all of Veritas Maritime Corporation,” Marquez said.